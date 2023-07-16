Left Menu

Opposed to her relationship, man kills daughter in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar; held

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 22:20 IST
Opposed to her relationship, man kills daughter in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar; held
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling to death his 22-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Sunday, police said.

The accused was opposed to his daughter's relationship with a man, they added.

The incident occurred in the Suratgarh area when Gome Khan went to the room of his daughter Chhinno Bano in the wee hours and allegedly strangled her, Assistant Sub Inspector Sohanlal said.

Before he went absconding, Khan told about the incident to his brother, Sohanlal said.

The police was informed after Khan's brother disclosed about the alleged murder to the village sarpanch, Sohanlal said.

The accused was later arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Bano was preparing for competitive exams. She allegedly used to meet her partner when she ventured out of her home daily for attending classes at a coaching centre in Suratgarh, the ASI said.

"Khan was opposed to the relationship and therefore, murdered his daughter," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023