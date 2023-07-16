Left Menu

Anurag Thakur accuses Cong of fuelling violence in Manipur

No untoward incident has been reported from Manipur during the past 10 days, but the Congress wants to trigger violence by sending its leaders there, which is unacceptable, he said, adding that some leaders and parties are not comfortable with peace in the country and the Congress is one of them.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday blasted the Congress for sending its leaders to strife-torn Manipur and fuelling violence there, adding that some parties were not comfortable with peace in the country. Talking to a group of reporters in Hamirpur, he said on one hand, the Congress party was claiming that Manipur was plagued by violence, and on the other hand, its leaders were visiting the north eastern state ''without any purpose''. "No untoward incident has been reported from Manipur during the past 10 days, but the Congress wants to trigger violence by sending its leaders there, which is unacceptable,'' he said, adding that some leaders and parties are not comfortable with peace in the country and the Congress is one of them. Thakur, who is on a four-day tour of his Hamirpur constituency to supervise the relief and rescue operations, said the Congress government has not spared the common man even in the face of a major calamity as it went on to raise the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel. The information and broadcasting minister, who also visited Bilaspur district, said people of the Hamirpur constituency (consisting of Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur) told him that 11 people lost their lives and the loss to property was pegged at Rs 359 crore. Addressing a meeting of DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee), Thakur said, "The central government is doing its best to help people across the country, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very liberal towards the hill state. He has directed all ministries to extend adequate help to the states where monsoon rains have wreaked havoc.'' He added that no laxity will be given if MP Local Area Development Funds will not be used for the dedicated purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

