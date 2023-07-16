6-year-old boy killed, 3 men injured as village wall collapses in Noida

A six-year-old boy was killed after a wall collapsed on him in a village here on Sunday, police said.

Three other men, aged around 22 years, were also injured in the incident that took place in Wajidpur village in the Sector 63 police station area, they said.

''Around 7.30 am, police got information about a wall collapse incident in Wajidpur village. The wall was in a dilapidated condition and fell towards the side of a lane, burying three men and a child under the debris,'' a police spokesperson said.

''All four people were admitted to a nearby private hospital in an injured condition, where the child succumbed to the injuries,'' the official said.

Police said the three men -- Ravindra, Suraj and Mukesh -- are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

