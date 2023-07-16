Boat sinks with 20 onboard in Bangladesh's Buriganga river - fire service
- Country:
- Bangladesh
A boat sank with around 20 people onboard in Bangladesh's Buriganga river near the capital Dhaka on Sunday, a fire service official said.
Most of the passengers were believed to have swum ashore as the water bus sank close to the bank, according to fire service official Anwarul Islam. No casualties were reported immediately.
