Pakistan, Iran agree to tackle common threat of militancy through 'intelligence sharing'

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 22:33 IST
Pakistan and Iran have agreed to tackle the common threat of militancy through ''intelligence sharing'', it was announced on Sunday.

The army issued a statement at the conclusion of the two-day visit by Army chief General Asim Munir to Iran where he met the top Iranian civil and military leaders, including a detailed interaction with Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

The military commanders on both sides agreed that terrorism was a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular.

''They vowed to eradicate the menace of terrorism in the border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorists' networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in the security domain," according to the statement.

Gen Munir also called on President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain and discussed the significance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability.

The army chief was presented with the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Iranian Armed Forces at the Military Headquarters on his arrival.

Gen Munir's maiden visit came after a peace deal brokered by China between Iran and Saudi Arabia. It is believed that Pakistan will benefit from the good ties between them because despite being a Sunni-majority country, Pakistan has the biggest Shia Muslim population after Iran.

The two countries share a volatile border and militants attack their security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

