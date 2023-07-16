Ukraine officials say Russian shelling injures at least 4 in Kharkiv

At least 4 people were injured on Sunday in Russian shelling of a district of Kharkiv, the biggest city in eastern Ukraine, local officials said. Oleh Sinehubov, Kharkiv's governor, said on Telegram that four people had been injured and a fire had broken out. Medics had hospitalized three men with shrapnel wounds and treated one person on the spot, he said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said a total of seven people were injured in the shelling of the southern Osnovyanskyi district of the city. Reuters could not independently confirm details of the attack and casualty figures. Ukraine recaptured much of the eastern Kharkiv region in September, with Russian forces occupying now only a small strip of land there.

