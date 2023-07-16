Left Menu

Maha: Woman dies as truck hits her two-wheeler

A 53-year-old woman was killed after her two-wheeler was hit by a truck in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The deceased, Sunita Naidu 53, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, an official said.The accident took place at 8.45 pm when she was on going home on her two-wheeler.

A 53-year-old woman was killed after her two-wheeler was hit by a truck in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The accident took place in Jaiprakash Nagar area, they said. The deceased, Sunita Naidu (53), succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, an official said.

The accident took place at 8.45 pm when she was on going home on her two-wheeler. A cement mixer truck collided with her two-wheeler. After being hit, her vehicle got trapped under the truck, he said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead during the treatment, he said, adding that a case was registered against the truck driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

