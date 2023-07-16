Left Menu

5 women among 9 held in connection with woman's killing in Manipur

Nine people, including five women, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the brutal killing of a woman in the Sawombung area of Manipurs Imphal East district, police said.The body of the woman, who was in her mid-50s and shot in the face, was found from her residence on Saturday evening.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 16-07-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 23:14 IST
5 women among 9 held in connection with woman's killing in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people, including five women, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the brutal killing of a woman in the Sawombung area of Manipur's Imphal East district, police said.

The body of the woman, who was in her mid-50s and shot in the face, was found from her residence on Saturday evening. Her assailants had disfigured her face before fleeing.

On its official Twitter handle, the Manipur Police said nine people, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the killing of the woman in the Keibi Heikakmapal Maning Ching area.

Two weapons, five rounds of ammunition and a car were seized in connection with the case, the police said.

According to officials, the victim, who was believed to have been suffering from mental health issues, belonged to the Maring Naga community.

Soon after her body was found, the police cordoned off the area and carried out searches. They also recorded the statements of people to identify the killers and bring them to justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
3
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023