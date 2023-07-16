Left Menu

Mortar shell found in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 23:27 IST
An abandoned mortar shell was found near the Shastri Nagar bridge behind the Bapu Dham Colony here, police said on Sunday.

After receiving information about the shell, police cordoned the area off and traffic going towards the Shastri Nagar bridge was also diverted, they said.

A team of the Chandigarh Operation Cell and police was deployed near the spot.

A bomb disposal squad of the Army was later called in which took away the shell for its safe disposal, police said, adding that an investigation was underway.

