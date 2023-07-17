Left Menu

SIT to investigate complaints of forgery in land records of Dehradun

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-07-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 00:15 IST
SIT to investigate complaints of forgery in land records of Dehradun
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday ordered the formation of a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a time-bound, detailed and thorough probe into the alleged forgery of land records in Dehradun.

According to an official statement, Dhami issued directions to include at least three members in the SIT – a senior officer of the Indian Administrative Service, a senior registration department official and a senior police officer or any other qualified official.

Taking cognisance of the complaints of forgery in land records in the state capital, the chief minister conducted a surprise inspection of the Dehradun deputy registrar's office and archives on Saturday.

Dhami gave instructions to ensure strict arrangements for the security of land records in Dehradun and other archives in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was
3
Govt won't notify new census, elections to be held on 2017 count: Pak Minister Rana Sanaullah

Govt won't notify new census, elections to be held on 2017 count: Pak Minist...

 Pakistan
4
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023