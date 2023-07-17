NZ Prime Minister says Pacific region more contested, less secure

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday that the Pacific region is becoming more contested, less predictable, and less secure as China becomes more assertive.

"China's rise and how it seeks to exert that influence is also a major driver of the increasing strategic competition, particularly in our wider home region, the Indo-Pacific," Hipkins said in a speech to the China Business Summit.

