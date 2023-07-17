Left Menu

NZ Prime Minister says Pacific region more contested, less secure

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 01:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 01:14 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday that the Pacific region is becoming more contested, less predictable, and less secure as China becomes more assertive.

"China's rise and how it seeks to exert that influence is also a major driver of the increasing strategic competition, particularly in our wider home region, the Indo-Pacific," Hipkins said in a speech to the China Business Summit.

