2 men killed in gun attack in Polish city of Poznan, police say

The men were Poznan residents, aged 30 and 31.He said police are sure that one of the men was responsible for the incident and are trying to find out what was the connection between the two.Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported witnesses saying that one man shot the other and then shot himself.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 17-07-2023 01:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 01:54 IST
Two men have died in a shooting in a downtown restaurant in the Polish city of Poznan, police said.

Spokesperson for Poznan police, Andrzej Borowiak, said the incident took place on Sunday in the hotel restaurant garden on St. Martin street, in Poznan Old Town, an area popular with tourists.

Borowiak said one of the two men was killed on the spot while the other died in hospital. The men were Poznan residents, aged 30 and 31.

He said police are "sure" that one of the men was responsible for the incident and are trying to find out what was the connection between the two.

Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported witnesses saying that one man shot the other and then shot himself. The daily did not identify the witnesses.

Police and prosecutors are investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

