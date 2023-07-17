Left Menu

New Zealand PM says Pacific region less secure due to China's assertiveness

“And that poses challenges for small countries like New Zealand that are reliant on the stability and predictability of international rules for our prosperity and security." The relationship needed careful management but China remained a key trading partner, he added.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 05:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 05:16 IST
New Zealand PM says Pacific region less secure due to China's assertiveness

The Pacific region is becoming more contested and less secure as China becomes more assertive, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday, outlining the country's need to work with like-minded partners while still engaging with Beijing.

China's rise and how it seeks to exert that influence is a major driver of the increasing strategic competition, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, Hipkins said in a speech to the China Business Summit in Auckland. "Our region is becoming more contested, less predictable, and less secure," he said. "And that poses challenges for small countries like New Zealand that are reliant on the stability and predictability of international rules for our prosperity and security."

The relationship needed careful management but China remained a key trading partner, he added. Hipkins' speech at the annual event comes less than a month after he led a successful trade mission to China, New Zealand's largest trading partner, where he face some domestic criticism for not being as vocal on human rights and other issues as some had expected.

"In this increasingly complex global environment, our relationship with China will continue to require careful management," he said. Wellington has historically taken a more conciliatory approach towards China than Australia or its other Five Eyes security partners, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

"Common interests and concerns do not mean we will always take the same approach. Sometimes there is tactical strength in a diversity of approaches to achieve the same outcomes," he said. Wang Xiaolong, China's ambassador to New Zealand said in a speech that China and New Zealand relations were healthy, stable and thriving.

"It is no surprise that there are differences between our two countries, given the difference in our respective circumstances. There is no inevitability though, that our countries with differing social systems and levels of development cannot coexist peacefully," he said in a speech that followed Hipkins' at the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was
4
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023