China confident, capable of achieving 2023 growth target despite challenges: NBS
China is full of confidence and capability to achieve its annual economic growth targets despite facing challenges, said Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, at a press conference in Beijing on Monday. The economy is improving, but the international political and economic situation remains complex and the foundation of domestic economic recovery is not solid, Fu added.
Gross domestic product grew just 0.8% in April-June from the previous quarter, as overall momentum faltered rapidly due to weakening demand at home and abroad.
