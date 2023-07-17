Infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch foiled
Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.
The infiltration bid was foiled in the joint operation which is still underway, he said. Further details about the operation is awaited, the spokesperson added.
