US working with India on platform to deliver lower capital costs: Yellen

The United States is working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment for the energy transition, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday on the sidelines of a G20 meeting.

"We are close to reaching an agreement on the global minimum tax system," said Yellen, who is in India to attend a meeting of the finance ministers and governors of the Group of 20 nations.

