US working with India on platform to deliver lower capital costs: Yellen

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 09:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 09:12 IST
The United States is working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment for the energy transition, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday on the sidelines of a G20 meeting.

"We are close to reaching an agreement on the global minimum tax system," said Yellen, who is in India to attend a meeting of the finance ministers and governors of the Group of 20 nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

