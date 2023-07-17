Left Menu

Manipur: 9 arrested in connection with woman's murder, 12-hour shutdown in Naga areas

Nine people were arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Manipurs Imphal East district, officials said on Monday.The woman in her mid-50s was shot dead on Saturday evening in the Sawombung area, they said.Among those arrested for the murder were five women, and two firearms were seized from them, officials said.The arrests were made from different parts of the district, they said.Superintendent of Police Imphal East Ksh Shivakanta Singh said an investigation was underway, and if any other person was found involved in the murder, they would be arrested.The woman was from the Maring Naga community.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 17-07-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 09:32 IST
Manipur: 9 arrested in connection with woman's murder, 12-hour shutdown in Naga areas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people were arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Manipur's Imphal East district, officials said on Monday.

The woman in her mid-50s was shot dead on Saturday evening in the Sawombung area, they said.

Among those arrested for the murder were five women, and two firearms were seized from them, officials said.

The arrests were made from different parts of the district, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Imphal East) Ksh Shivakanta Singh said an investigation was underway, and if any other person was found involved in the murder, they would be arrested.

The woman was from the Maring Naga community. The Heikakmapal Village Development Committee said it would banish three accused from the locality.

Meanwhile, a 12-hour shutdown began at 6 am on Monday in the areas where Naga people live in the state. The shutdown has been called by the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of Nagas in Manipur, to protest the killing.

The UNC demanded a judicial inquiry into the murder and ''exemplary punishment'' for the accused.

More than 150 people lost their lives and several thousand were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023