Child injured in 'emergency situation' on Crimea Bridge - Russia's RIA agency

A child was injured in an "emergency situation" on the Crimea Bridge that connects Russia to the peninsula, Russian state news agency RIA cited local Russian authorities as saying on Monday.

Separately, Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel that local enforcement agencies will report on the causes of the situation. He added that railway operations to the peninsula will resume by 9 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)