Left Menu

Inmates, prison officials injured in scuffle in Patna jail as ex-MLA alleges conspiracy to kill him

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-07-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 10:11 IST
Inmates, prison officials injured in scuffle in Patna jail as ex-MLA alleges conspiracy to kill him
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people, including inmates and prison, were injured in a scuffle that broke out at Patna's Beur Central Jail as some prisoners led by convicted former MLA Anant Singh protested over their ward being ''deliberately kept open''.

The former Mokama MLA alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to murder him inside the jail premises.

Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh has ordered an inquiry into the matter and suspended a prison official following the incident.

He said that local police also lodged an FIR against some inmates for creating a ruckus inside the jail premises.

''The incident took place around 7.30 am on Sunday when around 40 inmates led by Anant Singh started protesting inside the prison, alleging that their ward was deliberately kept open the previous night,'' the DM told PTI.

''Prison authorities tried to placate the protesting inmates but when they did not budge, additional forces were sent to the prison. The situation was brought under control and most of the protesting inmates were sent back to their cells. However, Anant Singh and 10 other inmates continued protesting. After that, a scuffle broke out with the jail officials and mild force was used. Some inmates were shifted to other cells,'' he added.

All the injured inmates and jail officials are currently out of danger, he said.

It is, however, not yet clear whether Anant Singh was among those injured.

''I have ordered an inquiry into the incident a sought a report within 24 hours. A prison official has also been suspended,'' he said.

The DM said that the local police has lodged an FIR against some inmates for creating a ruckus inside the jail premises.

A statement issued by the district administration said that Anant Singh was alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill him inside the prison.

Singh is in the Beur Central Prison after an MP-MLA court in Patna last year sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a case dating back to 2015, when police recovered several incriminating materials including six rifle magazines from his official residence.

His wife Neelam Devi is currently the RJD MLA from Mokama.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023