BRIEF-Anglo American Platinum Says Sees HY HEPS To Decrease between 2,544-3,569 Cents/Shr

Anglo American PLC: * JSE: AMS - ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

* ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS AND HEPS ARE LIKELY TO DECREASE BY BETWEEN 65% AND 75% COMPARED TO SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 * ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD - HY HEPS WILL DECREASE TO BETWEEN 2,544 CENTS AND 3,569CENTS PER SHARE (10,140 CENTS IN H1 2022)

* ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS ARE LIKELY TO BE BETWEEN R6.7 BILLION AND R9.4 BILLION (R26.7 BILLION IN H1 2022) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

