Crimea Bridge incident could be Moscow's provocation - Ukraine's military
The incident on the Crimea Bridge could be an act of provocation on Moscow's side, Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said on Monday.
"The creation of such provocations, which the occupying authorities of Crimea report immediately very loudly, is a typical way of solving problems by authorities of Crimea and the aggressor country," Humeniuk told the national broadcaster Rada.
The Crimea Bridge, which connects the peninsula to Russia and is a key supply line for Russian troops in Ukraine, was damaged in an "emergency" situation which killed two people and injured a child, Russian officials said on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Natalia Humeniuk
- Rada
- The Crimea Bridge
- Moscow
- Russia
- Crimea
ALSO READ
UP: Moradabad chilli farmers incur heavy losses as crops get damaged due to heavy rains
M3M money laundering case: "Drastic powers given to ED," Realty group on agency's radar tells SC
Minor gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad
UP: Several villages in Moradabad faces flood-like situation after heavy rains