The Jammu and Kashmir government has sacked the Kashmir University public relations officer, a police constable and a revenue department officer for allegedly working with Pakistan-based militant outfits, raising finances for them, and propagating their ideology, officials said on Monday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-07-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 11:02 IST
Three J-K govt employees sacked for anti-national activities
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sacked the Kashmir University public relations officer, a police constable and a revenue department officer for allegedly working with Pakistan-based militant outfits, raising finances for them, and propagating their ideology, officials said on Monday. The three employees have been identified as PRO Kashmir University, Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir, and J-K Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker. The officials said their services have been terminated due to a number of charges, including for allegedly working with Pakistan-based militant outfits, providing logistics to militants, propagating militant ideology, raising finances for militancy and "furthering secessionist agenda".

The government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution to sack the three government employees after investigation established "that they were acting on behalf of Pakistan ISI and the terror outfits".

Aslam is a "diehard secessionist who not only subscribes to and endorses the secessionist ideology, but has been a key propagandist for terrorists and terror outfits in Kashmir Valley", they said. The officials said several of Aslam's social media posts "demonstrated his hatred" for the country and mentioned the security forces as "Indian Occupational Forces". However, when contacted, Aslam said he had no information about his termination from the services.

