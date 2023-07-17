Ukraine says troops retake 7 sq km of territory towards Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces have liberated territory of 7 square km (2.7 square miles) in the past week in the direction of the eastern city of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May, senior military official said.

Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app that in the past week Ukraine's troops have made advances every day on the southern flank around Bakhmut and overall during their counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces they have liberated an area of 31 square km.

