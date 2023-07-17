Increasing Rates Rebate Scheme to provide financial relief for low income Kiwis

An increase to the Rates Rebate Scheme will help ensure that approximately 100,000 low-income homeowners are able to pay their local council rates this coming financial year, Kieran McAnulty announced today.

The Rates Rebate Scheme is a partial refund for people who pay rates to their council. It exists to provide financial relief for low-income New Zealanders owning their own home, including those living in retirement villages.

“Over 100,000 successful applications were paid out in 2022/2023. This year we hope to see even more people eligible people apply. We know times are tough for households and we hope to let those who are struggling know that support is there for them,” Kieran McAnulty said.

The maximum rebate will increase from $700 to $750, and the income abatement threshold will rise from $28,080 to $30,100. These adjustments match the 7.2 percent rise of inflation of the 2022 calendar year.

“If you have any questions about your eligibility or that of a family member, I encourage you to get in touch with your local council or retirement village operator. Many members of our retired community could benefit from this, we want as many people to be able to save on rates as possible.

“The changes, which kicked in on 1 July, should come as a relief to those individuals and families requiring assistance to meet the cost of their rates. I really encourage all eligible people to take this up.

“The Government’s focus is on the things that matter right now, like helping New Zealanders deal with the cost of living. This scheme will support households to meet their living costs and take an extra bit of pressure off”, Kieran McAnulty said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)