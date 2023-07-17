Russian official says Ukraine behind Crimea bridge incident - RIA

The Russian-installed head of Crimea's parliament said on Monday that Ukraine was behind an incident on the Crimea bridge which killed two people earlier, the state RIA news agency reported.

He was quoted as saying that the bridge had been attacked by what he called Ukraine's "terrorist regime" and that the railway part of the bridge was not damaged.

