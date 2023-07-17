2 terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Poonch
A major infiltration bid was eliminated in a joint operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police during the night of July 17 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated, the White Knight Corps said in a tweet.The operation was launched on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
Two terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.
The infiltration bid was foiled in a joint operation of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said, adding the search operation is still underway.
''Operation Bahadur in Poonch Sector. A major infiltration bid was eliminated in a joint operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police during the night of July 17 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated,'' the White Knight Corps said in a tweet.
The operation was launched on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
