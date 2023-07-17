Section of Crimean bridge road split and sloping, video shows
Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 11:56 IST
Video shared by local media on Monday appeared to show a section of road on the bridge between Russia and Crimea had split and was sloping to one side, after an incident overnight that killed two people.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the video.
