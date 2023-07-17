Two held for killing man in northeast Delhi

Left Menu

She took the victim to a spot near Bela Farm to watch the overflowing Yamuna river and with the help of a male friend overpowered him and stabbed him to death there, they said.On Sunday around 834 am, a shirtless body with injury marks on the neck and abdomen was found in Bela Farm in the Shastri Park area, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 12:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the woman alleged that the deceased had raped her on several occasions and in order to take revenge, she killed him. She took the victim to a spot near Bela Farm to watch the overflowing Yamuna river and with the help of a male friend overpowered him and stabbed him to death there, they said.

On Sunday around 8:34 am, a shirtless body with injury marks on the neck and abdomen was found in Bela Farm in the Shastri Park area, police said. After analysing footage of CCTV cameras, two suspects were identified as a 20-year-old woman, a resident of Badayun in Uttar Pradesh, and Irfan (36), a resident of Shastri Park. Subsequently, they were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Interrogation revealed that the woman's husband, who was a relative of the deceased, had died in January, he said. The woman told the police that the deceased had raped her many times and the sexual assault increased after her husband's death. She wanted revenge and freedom from the deceased, the DCP said.

The woman is a close friend of the wife of Irfan who agreed to help her to eliminate her alleged tormentor, the police officer said. She took the victim to a spot near Bela Farm to watch the overflowing Yamuna. There, she and Irfan overpowered him and stabbed him to death. They then dumped the body behind a wall in in the farm, Tirkey said.

The knife used in the commission of crime was recovered from near the spot, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

