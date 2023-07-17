Left Menu

Neeraj Akhoury elected as President of Cement Manufacturers’ Association; Parth Jindal appointed as Vice President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 12:19 IST
Neeraj Akhoury elected as President of Cement Manufacturers’ Association; Parth Jindal appointed as Vice President
  • Country:
  • India

Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement, has been elected as the new President of Cement Manufacturers’ Association (CMA).

JSW Cement Managing Director Parth Jindal has been appointed as Vice President of CMA, the apex body of India's large cement manufacturers.

Both were unanimously elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of CMA held on July 14, 2023, said a statement from the association.

Akhoury, who has 30 years of experience in the steel and cement industries, takes over from UltraTech Cement's Managing Director K C Jhanwar.

''As a future direction, the Indian Cement Industry would like to reiterate its commitment to being India's partner in nation-building for creating business value chains, supporting infrastructure growth and a sustainability agenda, with an emphasis on decarbonisation, aligned to India's priorities and working in close collaboration with policy planners, ministries and stakeholders,'' said Akhoury.

CMA represents almost 80 per cent of the total installed cement capacity in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023