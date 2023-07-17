Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2023 12:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 12:25 IST
Mumbai creek tragedy: Bodies of 3 missing boys found
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The bodies of all the three minor boys who went missing after venturing into the Marve creek in Mumbai were found on Monday, a police official said.

Five boys, in the age group of 12 to 16 years and residents of Pereira Wadi in Malwani area here, entered the Marve creek in suburban Malad on Sunday morning. While two of them were rescued by some people before the arrival of fire brigade, three others went missing.

Personnel of the fire brigade, police, Coast Guard and Navy divers had rushed to the spot and launched a search operation which was halted on Sunday night.

A helicopter was also involved in the search operation, which was called off in the evening.

The bodies of the three missing boys - two aged 14 and one 12-year-old - were fished out on Monday and sent to the Shatabdi Hospital, an official from Malwani police station said.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members after the due formalities, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

