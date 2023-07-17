Left Menu

Boy dies as swing gets entangled around his neck

In a tragic incident, a 14-year old boy lost his life after he accidentally got entangled in the rope of a swing while playing near his house in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.The deceased identified as Srisha was an eighth standard student. However, he died on the way, sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-07-2023 12:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 12:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a 14-year old boy lost his life after he accidentally got entangled in the rope of a swing while playing near his house in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.

The deceased identified as Srisha was an eighth standard student. His neck was entangled in the rope while playing near his house at Malavantige in Belthangady taluk and he fell down from the swing when his sister noticed him.

She informed the parents who rushed the boy to a private hospital in Ujire. However, he died on the way, sources said. Belthangady police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

