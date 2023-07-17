Left Menu

Two Ukrainian media reports cite sources saying Ukraine behind Crimea bridge incident

At least two Ukrainian media cited unnamed sources as saying Ukraine's domestic security agency and navy were behind Monday's incident at the Crimean Bridge.

At least two Ukrainian media cited unnamed sources as saying Ukraine's domestic security agency and navy were behind Monday's incident at the Crimean Bridge. Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne and media outlet Ukrainska Pravda gave few details of an operation they said involved the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the navy, but Suspilne cited its sources as saying the bridge was attacked with underwater drones.

Suspilne quoted a navy spokesman as saying he had no such information and urging the broadcaster to wait for official announcements. Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the incident.

