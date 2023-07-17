EU reaffirms goal to get Mercosur trade deal over the line "as soon as possible"

A breakthrough in trade negotiations between the European Union and major Latin American economies known as Mercosur is "within reach", said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as she met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Our ambition is to settle any remaining differences as soon as possible," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

