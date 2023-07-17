EU reaffirms goal to get Mercosur trade deal over the line "as soon as possible"
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-07-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 12:43 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
A breakthrough in trade negotiations between the European Union and major Latin American economies known as Mercosur is "within reach", said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as she met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
"Our ambition is to settle any remaining differences as soon as possible," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Latin American universities embrace ChatGPT despite cheating fears
EEPC for FTAs with Latin American, African nations to boost engineering exports
EU and Latin American leaders hold a summit hoping to rekindle relationship with long-lost friends
EU and Latin American leaders hold a summit hoping to rekindle relationship with long-lost friends