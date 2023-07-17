Ukraine attacked Crimean bridge with surface drones, Russia says
Ukraine attacked the Crimean bridge overnight using unmanned drones on the water surface, Russia's Anti-Terrorist Committee said on Monday, according to state media.
Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that Ukrainian "special services" were responsible for the attack, and that it had opened a criminal investigation.
