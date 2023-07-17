Left Menu

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman: Ukraine, U.S. and Britain behind bridge attack

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, with the involvement of Britain and the United States. Zakharova did not provide evidence to support the assertions. "Today's attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 12:55 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack on the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, with the involvement of Britain and the United States. Zakharova did not provide evidence to support the assertions.

"Today's attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime. This regime is terrorist and has all the hallmarks of an international organized crime group," she said. "Decisions are made by Ukrainian officials and the military with the direct participation of American and British intelligence agencies and politicians. The U.S. and Britain are in charge of a terrorist state structure."

