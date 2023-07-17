Left Menu

Bodies of missing youths fished out from Yamuna in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Police on Monday fished out from the Yamuna in Greater Noida the bodies of two men who had gone missing earlier while bathing, an official said.

The victims were identified as 21-year-old Dhiraj and 17-year-old Sanjit, both residents of Makanpur Khadar village.

According to police, Dhiraj and Sanjit had on Sunday gone to take a bath in the Yamuna, which is in full spate due to rain.

After they were reported missing, the local police reached the spot on Sunday and found only the clothes and mobile phones of the two youths.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF and local divers were roped in and a search operation launched to find the two, a police spokesperson said. ''After an intensive search that began on Sunday, the dead bodies of both Dhiraj and Sanjit were found in Yamuna near village Rampur Khadar on Monday,'' the official said. Police said the bodies have been sent for post mortem and further legal proceedings were being carried out.

Greater Noida is part of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which is located between the Yamuna and the Hindon rivers and is one of regions in Uttar Pradesh which has been impacted by the floods since last week. According to official figures, till Sunday night, floods in the district affected more than 8,700 people and displaced nearly 6,300 animals.

