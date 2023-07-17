6,727 kg of seized drugs destroyed in Jammu
Police on Monday destroyed 6,727 kilograms of drugs seized during various operations in Jammu, officials said.
It was done under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaign in Jammu led by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.
''As a part of a nationwide campaign, 6,727 kg of drugs were destroyed in Jammu'', a senior official said.
Officers of the Anti-narcotics Task Force, Narcotics Control Bureau and police officers were present on the spot.
