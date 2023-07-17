Left Menu

6,727 kg of seized drugs destroyed in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:33 IST
6,727 kg of seized drugs destroyed in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Monday destroyed 6,727 kilograms of drugs seized during various operations in Jammu, officials said.

It was done under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaign in Jammu led by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

''As a part of a nationwide campaign, 6,727 kg of drugs were destroyed in Jammu'', a senior official said.

Officers of the Anti-narcotics Task Force, Narcotics Control Bureau and police officers were present on the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023