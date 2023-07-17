Maha: Boy drowns in Papadkhind dam in Palghar

A 11-year-old boy drowned in a dam in Virar of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official from the fire brigade said on Monday.

The incident took place at Papadkhind dam, where a group of people went for an outing on Sunday evening, the official said.

Three boys in the age group of 10 to 11 years were playing in the water, when they were swept away, he said. People nearby managed to rescue two of the boys, but were unable to save the third one, the official said. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and fished out the body of Om Borade, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. The district administration and police have issued warnings, asking people not to visit water bodies in the district to prevent such incidents. However, despite the advisory, people have been thronging such areas during monsoon.

