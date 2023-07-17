Left Menu

Maha: Man held for abetting wife's suicide in Thane district; two others booked

The woman's father lodged a complaint alleging that the accused, his mother and brother harassed his daughter for dowry.

Maha: Man held for abetting wife's suicide in Thane district; two others booked
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife in Ulve area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested the accused after his 19-year-old wife committed suicide at her house on Sunday, an official said. The woman's father lodged a complaint alleging that the accused, his mother and brother harassed his daughter for dowry. Following the frequent harassment, the victim committed suicide, assistant police inspector Madhuri Patil of the NRI Sagari police station said. A case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498A (whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, she said. The deceased woman's mother-in-law and brother-in-law have also been named in the FIR as accused persons, the official said.

