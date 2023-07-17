PDP leader Madani allowed to travel to Kerala, stay there for treatment

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed People's Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasar Madani, a prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, to travel to Kerala and stay there for treatment.

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh modified Madani's bail condition, which had directed him to stay in Bengaluru till the completion of his trial.

''In modification of the order dated July 11, 2014, we permit the applicant to travel to his hometown in Kerala and stay there. "However, to ensure that the applicant is adhering to all other requirements, we direct that the appellant will report to the Station House Officer of the nearest police in Kollam district, once in 15 days, the bench said Madani has been out on bail since 2014 after the Supreme Court granted relief in view of his poor health. But he was ordered not to leave Bengaluru. In April 2023, the apex court permitted him to visit Kerala to meet his ailing parents accompanied by the Karnataka Police escort and return in the same manner. "The charges for the same shall be borne by the applicant himself. It is open for the State of Karnataka to take all such precautions to ensure that the applicant does not abuse the liberty granted," the high court had said.

Madani is the prime accused in the Bangalore serial blast cases of July 25, 2008, when nine bombs had exploded in the city, killing two people and injuring 20 others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)