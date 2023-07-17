Left Menu

Brazil's Lula hopes EU-Mercosur agreement to be sealed this year

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:49 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva Image Credit: Flickr

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva said on Monday he hoped the trade deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur trade bloc would be concluded this year.

"A balanced agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, which we intend to conclude this year, will open new horizons," he said in a speech in Brussels.

"We want an agreement that preserves the capacity of the parties and that responds to present and future challenges," he added.

