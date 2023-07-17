German watchdog BaFin extends measures at N26 to prevent money laundering
Updated: 17-07-2023
German financial regulator BaFin on Monday said it had extended measures in place with online bank N26 to prevent money laundering.
N26 said that it is "committed to comply with all aspects of the order as quickly as possible".
