Spain's PM: there's an opportunity to conclude EU-Mercosur deal in second half of 2023
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:57 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday there is a window of opportunity to conclude a trade deal between European Union and South America's Mercosur trade bloc in the second half of 2023.
He added he expects two separate trade deals between the EU and Chile and Mexico, respectively, to be ratified by the end of 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Chile
- Pedro Sanchez
- America
- Mercosur
- Mexico
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vantage Circle aims for Latin America; plans to double staff
Indian-American tech executive welcomes announcement of pilot prog that will enable renewal of temporary work visas within US
Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood actors extend contract talks, temporarily averting strike; Versatile Oscar-winning American actor Alan Arkin dies at 89 and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar-winning American actor Alan Arkin dies at 89; Taiwan celebrates linguistic diversity at annual music awards and more
FOCUS-UBS goes on hiring spree for wealth managers catering to rich Americans