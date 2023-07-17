Spain's PM: there's an opportunity to conclude EU-Mercosur deal in second half of 2023

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday there is a window of opportunity to conclude a trade deal between European Union and South America's Mercosur trade bloc in the second half of 2023.

He added he expects two separate trade deals between the EU and Chile and Mexico, respectively, to be ratified by the end of 2023.

