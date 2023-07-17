Left Menu

MP govt announces Rs 1 cr assistance to family of cop who drowned while fishing out body from river

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced an assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of a police man who drowned while trying to pull out the body of a boy from a river.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-07-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 13:59 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced an assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of a police man who drowned while trying to pull out the body of a boy from a river. Rajaram Vaskale, who was in-charge of Nemawar police station, drowned while trying to fish out the body of a boy from Jamner river in Dewas district on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Barwani, the chief minister said, "The family of inspector Rajaram Vaskale will be given an assistance of Rs 1 crore and his last rites will be performed with state honours." State Minister Prem Singh Patel will attend the funeral on behalf of the state government, he said.

Vaskale belonged to Barwani district. He sacrificed his life while trying to fulfill his duties, Chouhan said.

According to an official, Vaskale jumped into the river to fish out the body, but was caught in strong water currents and started drowning. Divers took him out and he was rushed to Nemawar Hospital, from where he was referred to Harda, where he was declared dead, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

