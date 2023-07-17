Russian investigators shown working at scene of damaged Crimean bridge in video

Russian investigators were shown working at the scene of an overnight incident that damaged the Crimean bridge in video posted by Russia's Investigative Committee on Monday.

The video appeared to show that a section of road had split and was sloping towards the sea. Debris was scattered across the road surface.

Russia said two people had been killed and one person wounded in the attack, which it blamed on Ukrainian special services.

