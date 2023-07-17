Maha: Two booked for cheating man of more than Rs 12 lakh on pretext of getting him loan

A 23-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 12 lakh by two men on the pretext of getting him a loan for his trucking business, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered an offence under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and no arrest has been made as yet, an official said. As per the complaint, the victim operated two tipper trucks, which he used for transporting construction material to the site of the Navi Mumbai airport, he said.

He wanted to expand the business and procure six more vehicles and was on the lookout for a loan, the official said.

The accused duo offered to help the victim with the loan and demanded Rs 12.9 lakh as charges for the same, he said. When the loan did not come through despite making the payment, the victim approached the police with a complaint, the official said.

