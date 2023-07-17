Left Menu

Maha: Two booked for cheating man of more than Rs 12 lakh on pretext of getting him loan

A 23-year-old man from Maharashtras Thane city was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 12 lakh by two men on the pretext of getting him a loan for his trucking business, police said on Monday.Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered an offence under sections 420 cheating, 406 criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and no arrest has been made as yet, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-07-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 14:20 IST
Maha: Two booked for cheating man of more than Rs 12 lakh on pretext of getting him loan
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 12 lakh by two men on the pretext of getting him a loan for his trucking business, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered an offence under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and no arrest has been made as yet, an official said. As per the complaint, the victim operated two tipper trucks, which he used for transporting construction material to the site of the Navi Mumbai airport, he said.

He wanted to expand the business and procure six more vehicles and was on the lookout for a loan, the official said.

The accused duo offered to help the victim with the loan and demanded Rs 12.9 lakh as charges for the same, he said. When the loan did not come through despite making the payment, the victim approached the police with a complaint, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023