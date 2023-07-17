Russia's Medvedev: 'terrorist' leaders must be destroyed after Crimean attack

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that Russia must destroy what he called the top leadership of "terrorist formations" after an attack on the Crimean bridge.

Russia said two people had been killed and one person wounded in the incident, which it blamed on Ukrainian special services.

Ukraine's military suggested Russia was behind the attack but Ukrainian media said Ukrainian security services had attacked the bridge with underwater drones.

