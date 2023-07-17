Left Menu

Russia halts participation in Black Sea grain deal, Kremlin says

Russia has halted its participation in the Black Sea grain export deal, the Kremlin said on Monday. Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of attacking the Crimean bridge overnight with maritime drones, killing two people.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-07-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 14:33 IST
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has halted its participation in the Black Sea grain export deal, the Kremlin said on Monday. The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be safely exported.

It had been extended several times, but was due to expire on Monday. Russia had been saying for months that conditions for its extension had not been fulfilled. Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of attacking the Crimean bridge overnight with maritime drones, killing two people.

