Kremlin says Putin briefed on Crimean bridge 'terrorist act'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 14:52 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on what it called a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge overnight in which two people were killed.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Ukraine was behind the incident and said Moscow would act to prevent any repeat.
