Left Menu

Kremlin says Putin briefed on Crimean bridge 'terrorist act'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-07-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 14:52 IST
Kremlin says Putin briefed on Crimean bridge 'terrorist act'
Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on what it called a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge overnight in which two people were killed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Ukraine was behind the incident and said Moscow would act to prevent any repeat.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023