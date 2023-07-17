Chhattisgarh: Four killed, one injured in collision between motorcycles in Rajnandgaon

Four persons were killed and one injured after two speeding motorcycles collided with each other in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 11 am near Boirdih village on Chhuriya-Dongargaon road, an official said.

Five persons were riding on two motorcycles, when they crashed into each other, he said.

Dilip Gond (30), Hitesh Kumar (21), residents of Boirdih village, and Momendra Kunjam (24) and Shiv Netam (22) of Pandetola village, died on the spot, he said.

Tilak Mandavi (52), who was riding with Kunjam and Netam, was injured and is undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Chhuriya, the official said.

“Prima facie, it appears that the two-wheelers were travelling at a high speed. Further investigation into the accident is underway,'' the official added.

